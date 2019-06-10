US not under pressure to do a deal with China, strategist says | Street Signs Europe James McCormick, head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets, discusses trade tensions between the United States and China.... June 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter 60% of male managers now say they’re uncomfortable participating in work activities with women Daily Newsletter 61-year-old self-made millionaire: 4 things I regret wasting money and time on in my 20s International ‘We’re not a punishment house,’ says EU’s Moscovici | Street Signs Asia International Digital taxes in the UK and France are ‘discriminatory’ toward US firms: Mnuchin | Street Signs Asia International Japan is quite insulated from global macroeconomy, analyst says | Capital Connection International Saudi Arabia and Kuwait markets will be in focus: VP | Capital Connection International Trump is ‘perfectly happy’ to slap new tariffs on China, Steven Mnuchin says | Street Signs Asia International Relations with China are at ‘an impasse,’ Canada’s Finance Minister says | Street Signs Asia International Russia’s Putin says Huawei is getting pushed out from global market | Street Signs Europe International China will defend a multilateral trade system, Xi says | Squawk Box Europe International US needs to ‘see action’ from China to put a hold on new tariffs: Steven Mnuchin | Street Signs Asia International Compressing air underground could help the planet shift to renewables | Sustainable Energy International DP World CEO: The US-China ‘cold war’ is disturbing markets | Street Signs Europe International Don’t discount the possibility of a second Brexit referendum: Prof | Street Signs Asia International UK leadership contest completely focused on Brexit, thinktank says | Squawk Box Europe International We’re living ‘day to day’ with trade tensions: Strategist | Street Signs Asia International Can’t rule out the probability of a no-deal Brexit: BlackRock | Street Signs Asia International These eleven candidates are vying to become UK’s next Prime Minister | Squawk Box Europe International There’s a risk the trade war becomes a ‘clash of systems’: IHS Markit | Street Signs Europe International Expecting a much more hysterical politics in the UK, professor says | Capital Connection Latest Posts 60% of male managers now say they’re uncomfortable participating in work... June 10, 2019 61-year-old self-made millionaire: 4 things I regret wasting money and time... June 10, 2019 Black business caught between govt & politics June 10, 2019 Capital Appreciation CEO: How to look at the results June 10, 2019 Global market watch: Trump talks tariffs, taxes, and social media June 10, 2019 Video Black business caught between govt & politics June 10, 2019 Capital Appreciation CEO: How to look at the results June 10, 2019 Global market watch: Trump talks tariffs, taxes, and social media June 10, 2019 Rwanda, Luxembourg to strengthen trade ties & increase investments June 10, 2019 Enko Education’s on Cyrille Nkontchou on how to make education more... June 10, 2019