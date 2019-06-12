IMF’s Lagarde: US-China trade tensions could just be the ‘beginning’ | Street Signs Europe Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, says trade tensions could especially impact the Central and Eastern European region.... June 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter Suze Orman: Why you should start investing in your 20s International Abe has a very unique presence in Middle East: Analyst | Capital Connection International EU single market can be a ‘powerful engine for growth,’ Draghi says | Street Signs Europe International Retail’s problem is dealing with the pace of change, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Trump, Xi will meet at the G-20, but won’t strike a deal: Economist | Street Signs Asia International Huawei says it’s scrapping laptop launch because of US blacklisting | Capital Connection International Police fire tear gas on protesters in Hong Kong | Street Signs Europe International Japanese PM begins visit to Iran | Capital Connection International There is a strong interest on the US side for China deal, analyst says | Capital Connection International The government is ‘destroying’ Hong Kong: Legislator | Street Signs Asia Daily Newsletter Amazon beats Apple and Google to become the world’s most valuable brand Daily Newsletter Bill Gates: A key to Warren Buffett’s success is ‘something anyone could do’ International Why Yuneec is moving toward the commercial drone business | Squawk Box Europe International Amazon tops list of most valuable brands for first time in 12 years | Squawk Box Europe International IAEA says Iran accelerated production of enriched uranium | Capital Connection International We do believe that a US-China deal will come through, strategist says | Capital Connection International Huawei is an ‘independent’ company, exec tells UK lawmakers | Squawk Box Europe International Boris Johnson has good chances with the members of the party: Academic | Capital Connection International 5G technology front and centre of CES Asia 2019 | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter 60% of male managers now say they’re uncomfortable participating in work activities with women LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Suze Orman: Why you should start investing in your 20s June 12, 2019 Buhari says Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow by this much... June 12, 2019 Edward Kieswetter on creating a culture of voluntary compliance at SARS June 12, 2019 This young entrepreneur is making waves in the cosmetic industry June 12, 2019 Sanlam Study: South Africans focus on cost more than value June 12, 2019 Video Edward Kieswetter on creating a culture of voluntary compliance at SARS June 12, 2019 This young entrepreneur is making waves in the cosmetic industry June 12, 2019 Sanlam Study: South Africans focus on cost more than value June 12, 2019 AfDB’s Hanan Morsy on why African countries perform better integrated June 12, 2019 Swedish company Norrsken opens entrepreneurship hub in Rwanda June 12, 2019