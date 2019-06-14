Boris Johnson wins first round of Conservative leadership vote | Squawk Box Europe CNBC's Willem Marx reports on the U.K. Conservative Party leadership race.... June 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter Billionaire Jeff Bezos: This is who ‘always wins’ in business International We should move forward on the extradition bill: Hong Kong lawmaker | Street Signs Asia International EU official: Italy should come forward with fiscal targets correction | Squawk Box Europe International Big risk to Switzerland is US-China trade tensions, SNB chairman says | Street Signs Europe International More Chinese firms could dual list in Hong Kong and US: Strategist | Street Signs Asia International Germany’s Scholz: Eurozone members know they must comply with rules | Street Signs Europe International The business using A.I. to change how we think about energy storage | Sustainable Energy International French finance minister: Italy should seize the hand given by the EU | Street Signs Europe International US blames Iran for tanker attacks in Oman | Capital Connection International More freedom, less privacy: How the digital economy is changing the way we work | CNBC Reports International Luxembourg PM: There’s no room to renegotiate Brexit deal | Street Signs Europe International Angela Merkel would be a ‘great leader for Europe,’ Luxembourg PM says | Street Signs Europe International Oil prices surge amid reports of incident in Gulf of Oman | Squawk Box Europe International Japan could encourage the US to return to the Iran deal: Prof | Street Signs Asia International OPEC doesn’t have the appetite to increase oil production: Analyst | Street Signs Asia International Italy PM says finances are better than expected | Capital Connection International Sentiment in Hong Kong’s market is excessively ‘depressed’ | Street Signs Asia International Hong Kong protests could have ‘large’ economic impact: Prof | Street Signs Asia International Irish data watchdog: Some Facebook probes to conclude in coming months | Squawk Box Europe International Hong Kong extradition bill is a test on authority, academic says | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: Rwanda reopens border with Uganda June 14, 2019 Billionaire Jeff Bezos: This is who ‘always wins’ in business June 14, 2019 Focus on the potential and value in East African markets June 14, 2019 Financial Derivatives’ inflation outlook for Nigeria June 14, 2019 Femi Oyeniran on the business of film-making June 14, 2019 Video Focus on the potential and value in East African markets June 14, 2019 Financial Derivatives’ inflation outlook for Nigeria June 14, 2019 Femi Oyeniran on the business of film-making June 14, 2019 Simon Mizrahi: AfDB is not about making money, it’s about making... June 14, 2019 Youth Business Indaba looks to empower future leaders June 14, 2019