European economy could benefit from US-China trade war, ECB’s Nowotny says | Street Signs Europe Ewald Nowotny, a Governing Council member of the ECB, discusses the euro zone economy and the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.... June 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter What can South Africa learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’ ? Daily Newsletter Facebook leads consortium creating Libra digital currency, launches Calibra digital wallet International Colombia president: Must call on Venezuela military to defect | Squawk Box Europe International Edelman CEO: It’s a time of brand democracy | Marketing Media Money International Trade certainty is ‘really important’ for China: Investor | Street Signs Asia International Risk outlook tilted to the downside, ECB’s Draghi says | Street Signs Europe International Ex-ECB chief: Less urgent for Europe to go back to ‘new normal’ | Squawk Box Europe International Olivier Blanchard: Doubtful on what effect ECB could have in a recession | Squawk Box Europe International US sends 1,000 more troops to the Middle East amid tensions | Capital Connection International If wages strengthen, the Fed could hold or even hike rates: CEO | Street Signs Asia International Colombia leading fight against drugs in Western hemisphere: President | Squawk Box Europe International Possibility of a no-deal Brexit troubles the sterling: FX strategist | Capital Connection International US wants a change of regime in Iran, expert says | Capital Connection International Snap’s augmented reality helping advertisers ‘create magic,’ VP says | Marketing Media Money International The Brave Ones: Tony Hawk, Professional Skateboarder International Trump has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with trade war, strategist says | Street Signs Europe International ADNOC partners with OCI to form fertilizer powerhouse | Street Signs Europe International Raytheon International CEO: Merger with United Technologies an opportunity | Paris Airshow 2019 International Trump ‘totally comfortable’ imposing Europe auto tariffs: Wilbur Ross | Paris Airshow 2019 International Creating gender parity is not just about diversity, CEO says | Marketing Media Money LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts What can South Africa learn from Brazil about how to tackle... June 18, 2019 Facebook leads consortium creating Libra digital currency, launches Calibra digital wallet June 18, 2019 KZN Growth Fund CEO: This key sector is attracting more investment June 18, 2019 Alexander Forbes CEO: Why we had a bad year June 18, 2019 Sub-Saharan Africa falls in Global Peace ranking June 18, 2019 Video KZN Growth Fund CEO: This key sector is attracting more investment June 18, 2019 Alexander Forbes CEO: Why we had a bad year June 18, 2019 Sub-Saharan Africa falls in Global Peace ranking June 18, 2019 MultiChoice CEO: Where the additional 1.6 million subscribers are coming from June 18, 2019 Strong leadership key to SME growth, says EA Hub’s Ignace Rusenga June 18, 2019