Very easy decision to join the euro zone: Croatian central bank governor | Squawk Box Europe Boris Vujcic, governor of the Croatian central bank, discusses Croatia's decision to adopt the euro.... June 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Not expecting to see much movement in the oil price, energy expert says | Capital Connection International Market has almost utterly discounted oil tanker attacks: CIO | Capital Connection International Havas CEO: Culture the ‘defining characteristic’ of most organizations | Marketing Media Money International ECB stimulus won’t depreciate euro in the long run: Iceland central bank | Squawk Box Europe International Cannes Lions: How marketing is driving the message of safety in the sun | Marketing Media Money Daily Newsletter What South Africa can learn from Brazil on how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’ International Cannes Lions: P&G marketing chief on re-imagining creativity | Marketing Media Money Daily Newsletter Facebook leads consortium creating Libra digital currency, launches Calibra digital wallet International European economy could benefit from US-China trade war, ECB’s Nowotny says | Street Signs Europe International Colombia president: Must call on Venezuela military to defect | Squawk Box Europe International Edelman CEO: It’s a time of brand democracy | Marketing Media Money International Trade certainty is ‘really important’ for China: Investor | Street Signs Asia International Risk outlook tilted to the downside, ECB’s Draghi says | Street Signs Europe International Ex-ECB chief: Less urgent for Europe to go back to ‘new normal’ | Squawk Box Europe International Olivier Blanchard: Doubtful on what effect ECB could have in a recession | Squawk Box Europe International US sends 1,000 more troops to the Middle East amid tensions | Capital Connection International If wages strengthen, the Fed could hold or even hike rates: CEO | Street Signs Asia International Colombia leading fight against drugs in Western hemisphere: President | Squawk Box Europe International Possibility of a no-deal Brexit troubles the sterling: FX strategist | Capital Connection International US wants a change of regime in Iran, expert says | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Nigeria eyes share of pensions for mortgage industry June 19, 2019 Emmanuel Nnadozie: Africa needs to strengthen its public institutions June 19, 2019 What South Africa can learn from Brazil on how to tackle... June 19, 2019 Facebook leads consortium creating Libra digital currency, launches Calibra digital wallet June 18, 2019 KZN Growth Fund CEO: This key sector is attracting more investment June 18, 2019 Video Nigeria eyes share of pensions for mortgage industry June 19, 2019 Emmanuel Nnadozie: Africa needs to strengthen its public institutions June 19, 2019 KZN Growth Fund CEO: This key sector is attracting more investment June 18, 2019 Alexander Forbes sees decline in FY earnings June 19, 2019 Sub-Saharan Africa falls in Global Peace ranking June 18, 2019