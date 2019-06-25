Here’s why bitcoin is on the rise this year | Street Signs Europe Garrick Hileman, head of research at Blockchain, explains what's behind the cryptocurrency's near-200% year-to-date rally.... June 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Climate change is a reality, we have to act: UAE environment minister | Street Signs Europe International Both the US and Iran don’t know where they want to go: Expert | Street Signs Asia Daily Newsletter Bill Gates reveals his ‘greatest mistake’ that potentially cost Microsoft $400 billion International The digital experience from IBM at Cannes Lions | Marketing Media Money International G-20 meeting is a ‘real game’ here, director says | Capital Connection International US equities could go higher if Trump-Xi meeting goes well, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International Trump says China and Japan should protect their own ships in Strait of Hormuz | Capital Connection International Blockchain fit our vision of digitized trade, HSBC regional head says | Capital Connection International Jared Kushner to kick off peace conference in Bahrain | Squawk Box Europe International Palestine likely cynical of Trump family’s plans in the region: Director | Capital Connection International Erdogan’s Istanbul loss could pave the way for Turkish reforms, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International China is too big to ignore and will dominate emerging markets, FTSE analyst says | Squawk Box Europe International Oil market is nervous, but it will watch out for sanctions, editor says | Capital Connection International US and China relationship has forever changed, investment director says | Capital Connection International US allies have ‘mixed appetite’ to form coalition against Iran: Economist | Squawk Box Europe International We might see something changing in Turkey, analyst says | Capital Connection International Strait of Hormuz attacks require an ‘international response’: US envoy to Iran | Capital Connection International Sunseap CEO remains positive on China’s solar market despite oversupply | Managing Asia International Iran is a ‘corrupt religious mafia,’ the US envoy to Iran says | Capital Connection International We will increase our sanctions on Iran: US envoy to Iran | Capital Connection Latest Posts Mozambique honours the Scot who stood for freedom June 25, 2019 Labour group in Zimbabwe threatens protests over ban on foreign currencies June 25, 2019 What you need to know about the deal between Kenya’s... June 25, 2019 Pan-African fund Amethis II exceeds expected €300mn deal June 25, 2019 How the City of Cape Town avoided Day Zero crisis June 25, 2019 Video Pan-African fund Amethis II exceeds expected €300mn deal June 25, 2019 How the City of Cape Town avoided Day Zero crisis June 25, 2019 Omnia plots plan to profitability June 25, 2019 Green building industry gains traction in South Africa June 25, 2019 How the AfCFTA strengthens multilateralism in Africa June 25, 2019