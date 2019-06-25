Palestine likely cynical of Trump family’s plans in the region: Director | Capital Connection Robert Willock, director of the Economist Corporate Network (MENA) discusses the main goals of the Peace and Prosperity forum in Bahrain.... June 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Jared Kushner to kick off peace conference in Bahrain | Squawk Box Europe International Erdogan’s Istanbul loss could pave the way for Turkish reforms, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International China is too big to ignore and will dominate emerging markets, FTSE analyst says | Squawk Box Europe International Oil market is nervous, but it will watch out for sanctions, editor says | Capital Connection International US and China relationship has forever changed, investment director says | Capital Connection International US allies have ‘mixed appetite’ to form coalition against Iran: Economist | Squawk Box Europe International We might see something changing in Turkey, analyst says | Capital Connection International Strait of Hormuz attacks require an ‘international response’: US envoy to Iran | Capital Connection International Sunseap CEO remains positive on China’s solar market despite oversupply | Managing Asia International Iran is a ‘corrupt religious mafia,’ the US envoy to Iran says | Capital Connection International We will increase our sanctions on Iran: US envoy to Iran | Capital Connection International It was a mistake for Iran to attack the drone, US envoy to Iran says | Capital Connection International Sunseap CEO on building one of the world’s largest floating solar systems | Managing Asia International Why data is key to getting closer to your customer | Marketing Media Money International How to turn the creative into profits | Marketing Media Money International Why Trump and Xi’s G-20 meeting is ‘very, very critical’ | Street Signs Asia International Google’s data usage in Europe and how it affects you | Marketing Media Money International US and Iran are ‘literally on the verge’ of further escalation: Prof | Street Signs Asia International Battle to become the next UK PM narrowed down to two candidates | Squawk Box Europe International No-deal Brexit is ever more likely, academic says | Capital Connection Latest Posts Giving young people basic financial skills can aid them in finding... June 24, 2019 Why Invicta plans to reduce exposure to SA June 24, 2019 Why Naspers is about to add to JSE’s trading headache June 24, 2019 Would outgoing BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale say yes to Eskom job? June 24, 2019 Invicta Holdings CEO: Ramaphosa might have given us the dream but... June 24, 2019 Video Why Invicta plans to reduce exposure to SA June 24, 2019 Why Naspers is about to add to JSE’s trading headache June 24, 2019 Would outgoing BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale say yes to Eskom job? June 24, 2019 Invicta Holdings CEO: Ramaphosa might have given us the dream but... June 24, 2019 Gala dinner to celebrate women entrepreneurs in Rwanda June 24, 2019