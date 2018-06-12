Here’s the guest list and menu at historic Trump-Kim summit meeting

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a working lunch during their historic Singapore summit meeting.

U.S. delegation members in attendance included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Advisor John Bolton.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participated in a working lunch Tuesday, following their face-to-face meeting at the highly anticipated summit in Singapore.

Who’s there

American delegation members at the lunch included U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Advisor John Bolton.

North Koreas in attendance included Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Yong Chol, who determines foreign policy and defense strategy for the country.

Also present was Ri Su Yong, vice chairman of the Central Committee; Ri Yong Ho, minister of foreign affairs, and No Kwang Chol, minister of the People’s Armed Forces.

What they’re eating

On the menu were prawn cocktails with avocado salad, green mango kerabu and fresh octopus and Korean stuffed cucumber (“Oiseon”) for starters.

For the main course, the participants had a choice of beef short rib confit, sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou fried rice and soy braised cod fish.

For dessert, diners had the choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, vanilla ice cream and tropezienne.

Earlier in the morning, the two leaders shook hands and took a photo side-by-side before moving to another room, where they gave brief statements to the press.

It was the first time that sitting leaders of the two countries have met, and it came after years of bluster and threats from Pyongyang — and from Trump — that have raised fears of war.

— CNBC’s Everett Rosenfeld and Nyshka Chandran contributed to this report.