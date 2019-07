Novak Djokovic | CNBC Meets: Defining Values

Sponsored by UOB: As a child, Novak Djokovic was determined he would one day win Wimbledon and become the world's best tennis player. He credits not only his success but also his self-belief to pursuing that dream. Now, having achieved those goals, he wants to pass on those values by helping other children follow their dreams and become the best versions of themselves, just as he did. https://cnb.cx/2JcvPSU...