OPEC allies agree to extend supply cuts to support oil prices | Capital Connection CNBC's Dan Murphy spoke to OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak about the latest developments.... July 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter 5 powerful traits that separate successful Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg from everyone else International ‘Feelings are mixed’ among EU lawmakers as leaders name candidates for top jobs | Squawk Box Europe International There’s an ‘uneasy balance of power’ in Hong Kong: Chatham House | Street Signs Asia International The extension of OPEC deal will support the supply situation: CIO | Capital Connection International We are used to having drama over top EU job nominations: Prof | Street Signs Asia International IMF’s Lagarde tipped to head European Central Bank | Squawk Box Europe International Vodafone using Huawei equipment as it launches 5G in the UK | Squawk Box Europe International OPEC’s Barkindo: Oil market to steadily balance by second half of 2019 | Street Signs Europe International Russian energy minister: Would be wrong to make any sudden movements | Street Signs Europe International US sanctions on Iran are ‘unlawful,’ Russian energy minister says | Street Signs Europe International Schneider Electric chief marketer on transforming her business | Marketing Media Money International We need EU top jobs package everyone can agree on: Luxembourg PM | Street Signs Europe International Saudi energy minister: 9-month extension to output cuts sufficiently long | Street Signs Europe International European leaders at an impasse over EU’s top job | Squawk Box Europe International US proposes tariffs on $4 billion of EU goods | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi oil minister: We’re seeing ‘good demand’ for oil amid trade war | Squawk Box Europe International I don’t believe there will be a trade deal with China, US Senator says | Squawk Box Europe International OPEC could extend oil supply cut through 2020, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe International OPEC decision gives markets some certainty: CEO | Capital Connection International Next moves for Hong Kong following violent protests | Squawk Box Europe Latest Posts What are the short-term solutions to Zimbabwe’s huge electricity crisis ? July 3, 2019 Afriland’s property outlook for Nigeria July 3, 2019 5 powerful traits that separate successful Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and... July 3, 2019 Criticisms trail Nigeria’s planned settlement for cattle herders July 3, 2019 Andries van Heerden: Why Afrimat walked away from Universal Coal acquisition... July 3, 2019 Video Afriland’s property outlook for Nigeria July 3, 2019 Criticisms trail Nigeria’s planned settlement for cattle herders July 3, 2019 Andries van Heerden: Why Afrimat walked away from Universal Coal acquisition... July 3, 2019 Lekwa municipality water supply problems ruffle Astral Foods July 3, 2019 Click Foundation CEO: How to fix SA’s basic education system July 3, 2019