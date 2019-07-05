Quality of human capital will be an issue in India: Economist | Capital Connection Sanjay Mathur, chief economist at ANZ Southeast Asia & India discusses India's budget decisions.... July 5, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Market is expecting a Fed rate cut, expert says | Capital Connection International Fortune 500 CEOS swear by this training to prevent burnout | CNBC Make It Daily Newsletter Boeing makes $100 million pledge to help families and communities affected by deadly crashes of its 737 MAX planes in Ethiopia and Indonesia International More cuts will be needed from OPEC and its allies: JBC Energy | Street Signs Asia International China hasn’t tried to weaken its currency for years: Strategist | Street Signs Asia International So far, Vietnam’s the only winner in the US-China spat: Economist | Street Signs Asia International Italian budget commitments aim to put economy back on track | Squawk Box Europe International US is concerned about Huawei’s relationship with Chinese state: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International Iran is playing a very tricky game, analyst says | Capital Connection International Christine Lagarde and Mario Draghi are on the same page, VP says | Capital Connection International Italy a candidate for long-term economic crisis, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Economy can grow faster if women have greater position: S&P Global CEO | Squawk Box Europe International Why is U.S. life expectancy on the decline? | CNBC Explains International Sustainable Energy: Citizen Action | Sustainable Energy International Ogilvy CEO focused on business growth | Marketing Media Money Daily Newsletter 5 powerful traits that separate successful Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg from everyone else International ‘Feelings are mixed’ among EU lawmakers as leaders name candidates for top jobs | Squawk Box Europe International There’s an ‘uneasy balance of power’ in Hong Kong: Chatham House | Street Signs Asia International The extension of OPEC deal will support the supply situation: CIO | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter OPEC allies agree to extend supply cuts to support oil prices | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Boeing makes $100 million pledge to help families and communities affected... July 4, 2019 Small wealth firm leaves big mark in tough local market July 4, 2019 Airtel listing: NSE holds interactive session with media July 4, 2019 SARB releases inaugural Prudential Authority report July 4, 2019 Absa lists metal ETFs on A2X July 4, 2019 Video Small wealth firm leaves big mark in tough local market July 4, 2019 Airtel listing: NSE holds interactive session with media July 4, 2019 SARB releases inaugural Prudential Authority report July 4, 2019 Absa lists metal ETFs on A2X July 4, 2019 Refinitiv’s banking sector outlook for sub-Saharan Africa July 4, 2019