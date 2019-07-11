Whether electric cars, autonomy take off remains to be seen: Expert | Squawk Box Europe Anna-Marie Baisden, head of autos research at Fitch Solutions, discusses digital innovation in the sector.... July 11, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Asia is core to our mission and business: Impossible Foods | Street Signs Asia International Fed will likely cut rates to prevent economic weakness: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe International US to probe France’s plan to tax tech giants like Google and Apple | Street Signs Europe International Be careful of getting ‘overly bullish’ on gold, says investor | Street Signs Asia International Tinder CEO on why the firm is launching Tinder Lite | Street Signs Asia International Chins is ‘really suffering’ from the after effects of the trade war: CEO | Street Signs Asia International This strategist sees a ‘sharp contraction’ brewing in the next 18 months | Squawk Box Europe International Erdogan wants to show who’s in charge of monetary policy in Turkey: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe International Netflix has a good head start as streaming wars heat up, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Tour de France gears up for stage 6 | CNBC Sports International Mexico could be the US-China trade war’s biggest winner: CEO | Street Signs Asia International Why energy storage is so important to renewable energy, part three | Sustainable Energy International Inside Microsoft’s first retail store in Europe | CNBC Reports International Suspect the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points, strategist says | Street Signs Europe International Electric scooters are the ‘best solution’ for urban mobility | Street Signs Asia International The inflation picture in China is still very stable, economist says | Squawk Box Europe International Focus will be on data density and speed, among others, Cisco VP says | Capital Connection International Trade wars don’t benefit anybody, Cisco exec says | Squawk Box Europe International EU takes first steps to punish Iran for nuclear deal breaches | Capital Connection International Next step from the US towards Iran is unclear, correspondent says | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: Sports as a business and a brand in Africa July 11, 2019 What SARB’s Kganyago, deputy governors’ appointment means for bond holders July 11, 2019 What Eskom bond holders urgently require July 11, 2019 Why Woolworths is not out of the woods yet July 11, 2019 Is Africa falling into a debt trap? July 11, 2019 Video What SARB’s Kganyago, deputy governors’ appointment means for bond holders July 11, 2019 What Eskom bond holders urgently require July 11, 2019 Why Woolworths is not out of the woods yet July 11, 2019 Is Africa falling into a debt trap? July 11, 2019 Airtel Africa shares drop further after Tuesday’s listing July 11, 2019