Why tech stocks could continue to see huge growth | Street Signs Asia Tony Nash of Complete Intelligence says some technology firms are seeing "real sustainable gains," not just on growth but on productivity and efficiency as well.... July 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Whether electric cars, autonomy take off remains to be seen: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International Asia is core to our mission and business: Impossible Foods | Street Signs Asia International Fed will likely cut rates to prevent economic weakness: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe International US to probe France’s plan to tax tech giants like Google and Apple | Street Signs Europe International Be careful of getting ‘overly bullish’ on gold, says investor | Street Signs Asia International Tinder CEO on why the firm is launching Tinder Lite | Street Signs Asia International Chins is ‘really suffering’ from the after effects of the trade war: CEO | Street Signs Asia International This strategist sees a ‘sharp contraction’ brewing in the next 18 months | Squawk Box Europe International Erdogan wants to show who’s in charge of monetary policy in Turkey: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe International Netflix has a good head start as streaming wars heat up, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Tour de France gears up for stage 6 | CNBC Sports International Mexico could be the US-China trade war’s biggest winner: CEO | Street Signs Asia International Why energy storage is so important to renewable energy, part three | Sustainable Energy International Inside Microsoft’s first retail store in Europe | CNBC Reports International Suspect the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points, strategist says | Street Signs Europe International Electric scooters are the ‘best solution’ for urban mobility | Street Signs Asia International The inflation picture in China is still very stable, economist says | Squawk Box Europe International Focus will be on data density and speed, among others, Cisco VP says | Capital Connection International Trade wars don’t benefit anybody, Cisco exec says | Squawk Box Europe International EU takes first steps to punish Iran for nuclear deal breaches | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts South Africa’s Eskom new funding bill expected July 23, what you... July 12, 2019 Transnet suspends employees over unprotected go-slow July 12, 2019 Africa 50 CEO Alain Ebobissé on bridging the infrastructure financing gap... July 12, 2019 Kenya launches diabetes management training July 12, 2019 Mobile conference set for Rwanda July 12, 2019 Video Transnet suspends employees over unprotected go-slow July 12, 2019 Africa 50 CEO Alain Ebobissé on bridging the infrastructure financing gap... July 12, 2019 Kenya launches diabetes management training July 12, 2019 Mobile conference set for Rwanda July 12, 2019 In conversation with K J Srinivasa on his time in Africa,... July 12, 2019