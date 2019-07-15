Yo-Yo Ma | CNBC Meets: Defining Values

Yo-Yo Ma, the internationally-acclaimed cellist, has a noble aim when it comes to taking the Bach Cello Suites around the world for a third time: to bridge gaps in a divided world, as well as to make more sense of his own. https://cnb.cx/2XQG6JM Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...