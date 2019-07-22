The UK is set to have a new prime minister | Street Signs Europe Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg, discusses Britain's political leadership race.... July 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Industry is very concerned about Japan-South Korea ties: Economist | Street Signs Asia International Investors in UAE real estate should ‘get excited’: Aldar Properties | Capital Connection International ‘It’s remarkable’ oil is at $63 a barrel despite current concerns: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International The Iranians are behaving like ‘pirates’: Atlantic Council | Capital Connection International Fei-Fei Li | CNBC Meets: Defining Values International Is the future of vacations subscription based? | The Edge International Virgin Galactic taking tourists to space in ‘months rather than years’ | The Edge Daily Newsletter Space regulation in place already, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe International Miniwiz’s Arthur Huang on building a multi-million dollar business from trash | Managing Asia International Fed rates are going down, it’s just a question of how far, how fast: Economist | Street Signs Europe International How activities in space can benefit people on the ground | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter People wanted "too much money" for AB InBev’s Hong Kong IPO: CIO | Squawk Box Europe International The Fed’s cut will be an ‘insurance’ one: Escala Partners | Capital Connection International Abe will continue to push for constitutional reform: Eurasia | Street Signs Asia International The US-China trade war threw firms into disarray: Economist | Street Signs Asia International Microsoft earnings beat, driven by cloud services | Squawk Box Europe International What is Hong Kong’s relationship with China? | CNBC Explains Daily Newsletter Google has been accused of working with China. Here’s what they’ve been doing there International The Open will bring £80 million to Northern Ireland, R&A chief executive says | Street Signs Europe International Trade war led to price hikes, softer demand in North America: Electrolux CEO | Street Signs Europe Latest Posts The biggest wind farm in Africa is officially up and running... July 22, 2019 Nigeria beer wars: Premium segment rebounds July 22, 2019 Chapel Hill Denham’s economic outlook for Ghana July 22, 2019 Why this analyst is picking Hyprop as his Hot Stock July 22, 2019 Zimbabwe increases fuel prices again, what you need to know July 22, 2019 Video Nigeria beer wars: Premium segment rebounds July 22, 2019 Chapel Hill Denham’s economic outlook for Ghana July 22, 2019 Why this analyst is picking Hyprop as his Hot Stock July 22, 2019 Auto Policy Bill rejected: What next for Nigeria? July 22, 2019 Ghana’s benchmark policy rate kept unchanged at 16% July 22, 2019