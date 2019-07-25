Big Tech shares higher despite DOJ antitrust review | Squawk Box Europe CNBC's Elizabeth Schulze discusses Facebook's performance amid the newly opened DOJ probe into Big Tech.... July 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International A July ECB interest rate cut would be ‘premature’: Crédit Agricole | Capital Connection International It would be a real shock if the Fed doesn’t cut rates: NatWest | Street Signs Asia International An ‘international solution’ is needed in the Middle East: CEO | Capital Connection International There’s a ‘significant rise’ in trade, military tensions: Fitch Ratings | Street Signs Asia International Deutsche’s restructuring is ‘too little, too late’: Porta Advisors | Capital Connection International A lot of people in the EU are sick of Brexit: Economist | Capital Connection International A currency cold war is brewing, says Nomura | Street Signs Asia International DOJ announces antitrust review into Big Tech | Squawk Box Europe International Deutsche’s performance ‘creditable’ in light of economic, trade environment: CFO | Squawk Box Europe International Miniwiz’s Trashpresso: Portable machine turns consumer waste into construction tile | Managing Asia Daily Newsletter Cutting rates ‘to infinity’ hasn’t proven to be an economic solution: UBS CEO | Squawk Box Europe International Trade war, Middle East tensions biggest political risks to economy: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe International Why this investor has been avoiding FAANG stocks | Street Signs Asia Daily Newsletter Boris Johnson to become UK prime minister after winning leadership race International Boris Johnson named the next UK prime minister | Street Signs Europe International Commodities are an interesting asset to hold: Societe Generale | Capital Connection International UK’s Brexit wounds are still there, British lawmaker says | Squawk Box Europe International The India-Pakistan dispute is a ‘powder keg’: Analyst | Street Signs Asia International We are in an earnings recession, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International Don’t think there’s any reason to be confident about the pound: strategist | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts South African June consumer inflation flat July 25, 2019 Here’s how investing in bonds can save endangered species July 25, 2019 Moody’s warns SA over Eskom funding July 25, 2019 Rwandan accountants to benefit from new partnership between ICPAR and the... July 25, 2019 Friendship Knows No Borders: Jewellery designer Angela Yang on empowering schools... July 25, 2019 Video South African June consumer inflation flat July 25, 2019 Here’s how investing in bonds can save endangered species July 25, 2019 Moody’s warns SA over Eskom funding July 25, 2019 Rwandan accountants to benefit from new partnership between ICPAR and the... July 25, 2019 Friendship Knows No Borders: Jewellery designer Angela Yang on empowering schools... July 25, 2019