ECB has chased itself into an alleyway it can’t get out of, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe Sean Corrigan, director of Cantillon Consulting, says the European Central Bank's monetary policy over the last 10 years has been a "failed experiment."... July 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Trump will probably never be happy with Germany’s defense spending: Ex-min | Squawk Box Europe International The US-China tech cold war may get ‘colder,’ says economist | Street Signs Asia International Investors see great buying opportunity in Amazon after earnings report | Squawk Box Europe International The Need for Reforms at the WTO | CNBC Debate International Re-Imagining Business Models Amid Trade Tensions | CNBC Debate International Getting from Truce to Deal in the U.S.-China Trade War | CNBC Debate Daily Newsletter Tesla is a long-term growth stock, says analyst | Street Signs Asia International Barings has an overweight position on US and European stocks | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter CEO: I don’t see oil prices breaking out of its pattern | Capital Connection International Unilever’s inherent strength is its position in emerging markets: CEO | Squawk Box Europe International A $5 billion fine is a ’rounding error’ for Facebook: Analyst | Street Signs Asia International A July ECB interest rate cut would be ‘premature’: Crédit Agricole | Capital Connection International It would be a real shock if the Fed doesn’t cut rates: NatWest | Street Signs Asia International Big Tech shares higher despite DOJ antitrust review | Squawk Box Europe International An ‘international solution’ is needed in the Middle East: CEO | Capital Connection International There’s a ‘significant rise’ in trade, military tensions: Fitch Ratings | Street Signs Asia International Deutsche’s restructuring is ‘too little, too late’: Porta Advisors | Capital Connection International A lot of people in the EU are sick of Brexit: Economist | Capital Connection International A currency cold war is brewing, says Nomura | Street Signs Asia International DOJ announces antitrust review into Big Tech | Squawk Box Europe Latest Posts Does Ghana’s constitution protect the media ? July 26, 2019 Zimbabwe’s tourism minister has been detained, here’s why July 26, 2019 Developing Nigeria’s Niger Delta July 26, 2019 MainOne CEO Funke Opeke on bridging Nigeria’s rural-urban digital divide July 26, 2019 Nigeria’s Debt Management Office bond auction oversubscribed July 26, 2019 Video Developing Nigeria’s Niger Delta July 26, 2019 MainOne CEO Funke Opeke on bridging Nigeria’s rural-urban digital divide July 26, 2019 Nigeria’s Debt Management Office bond auction oversubscribed July 26, 2019 How these African architects hit the big time July 26, 2019 Sarb nationalisation dominates AGM July 26, 2019