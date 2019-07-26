Renault CEO: The market is not where we expected it to be | Street Signs Europe Thierry Bollore said Renault is seeing different conditions among major markets like China and Brazil.... July 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Esports player discusses the next big thing for the industry | CNBC Sports International The fundamentals of the oil market are weak: JBC Energy Asia | Capital Connection International Alphabet’s spending seems more modest this year, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International Brexit is not the end of days for the UK economy, CIO says | Squawk Box Europe International Trump will probably never be happy with Germany’s defense spending: Ex-min | Squawk Box Europe International ECB has chased itself into an alleyway it can’t get out of, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International The US-China tech cold war may get ‘colder,’ says economist | Street Signs Asia International Investors see great buying opportunity in Amazon after earnings report | Squawk Box Europe International The Need for Reforms at the WTO | CNBC Debate International Re-Imagining Business Models Amid Trade Tensions | CNBC Debate International Getting from Truce to Deal in the U.S.-China Trade War | CNBC Debate Daily Newsletter Tesla is a long-term growth stock, says analyst | Street Signs Asia International Barings has an overweight position on US and European stocks | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter CEO: I don’t see oil prices breaking out of its pattern | Capital Connection International Unilever’s inherent strength is its position in emerging markets: CEO | Squawk Box Europe International A $5 billion fine is a ’rounding error’ for Facebook: Analyst | Street Signs Asia International A July ECB interest rate cut would be ‘premature’: Crédit Agricole | Capital Connection International It would be a real shock if the Fed doesn’t cut rates: NatWest | Street Signs Asia International Big Tech shares higher despite DOJ antitrust review | Squawk Box Europe International An ‘international solution’ is needed in the Middle East: CEO | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Fitch affirms South Africa credit rating but downgrades outlook from stable... July 26, 2019 Omnia’s CEO: Why we are not comparable to Steinhoff or Tongaat July 26, 2019 Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse on his money lessons, 50 years in the... July 26, 2019 Minister Mkhize on how to strengthen the NHI implementation process July 26, 2019 As Omnia’s shareholders approve restructuring plan, here’s why Benguela was advising... July 26, 2019 Video Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse on his money lessons, 50 years in the... July 26, 2019 Minister Mkhize on how to strengthen the NHI implementation process July 26, 2019 As Omnia’s shareholders approve restructuring plan, here’s why Benguela was advising... July 26, 2019 Is contemporary art a sustainable business in Rwanda? July 26, 2019 Podcasts listenership on the rise July 26, 2019