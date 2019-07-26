The Need for Reforms at the WTO | CNBC Debate

The World Trade Organisation, a regulatory body set up to oversee global trade some 24 years ago has come under fire for a perceived lack of reform in its organisation and ruling framework. Yi Xiaozhun, Deputy Director-General at the WTO tells CNBC that discussions are in place to implement new changes. Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...