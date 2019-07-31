Seeing ‘solid evolution’ across global markets, BNP Paribas CFO says | Squawk Box Europe Lars Machenil, CFO of BNP Paribas, discusses the bank's second-quarter earnings and its takeover of Deutsche Bank's prime brokerage business.... July 31, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Huawei could still face difficulty for the rest of the year: Analyst | Street Signs Europe International Discussing the outlook for crypto markets | Capital Connection International Recession is not imminent, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International US-China trade war is also a cold war, tech war and currency war: Academic | Squawk Box Europe International Here’s what investors will be looking for in Apple’s earnings report | Squawk Box Europe International Simon Yam | CNBC Meets: Defining Values International A Corbyn government that fulfills its pledges would be ‘quite alarming’: BP CEO | Squawk Box Europe International Growth prospects post-Brexit are ‘extremely negative,’ managing director says | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter 16-year-old wins $3 million at first ever Fortnite World Cup video game tournament Daily Newsletter #TheHashtag: 16 year old wins $3 million Fortnite World Cup solo prize International Iran and JCPOA members hold emergency Vienna talks | Capital Connection International We shouldn’t dismiss the risk of a recession, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International Geopolitical uncertainty is a tail risk for oil: Standard Chartered | Street Signs Asia International We’re in a two-tier global economy, says BNP Paribas | Street Signs Asia International Heineken sticks with full-year guidance, operating profit misses expectations | Squawk Box Europe Daily Newsletter Here are the names in the mix for the IMF’s top position | Squawk Box Europe International DBS CEO: Not expecting negative growth in the next quarter | Capital Connection International Gulf countries looking at ways to bypass Strait of Hormuz: Expert | Capital Connection International Moving to Vestiaire Collective, Max Bittner wants to disrupt luxury resale | Managing Asia International Vestiaire Collective on potential of blockchain and AI transforming luxury fashion | Managing Asia Latest Posts Eskom appoints Saica’s Freeman Nomvalo as chief restructuring officer July 30, 2019 JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King steps down July 31, 2019 Rwanda scales up Ebola prevention measures July 30, 2019 Uganda Supreme Court: Parliamentarians cannot increase remuneration without Executive approval July 30, 2019 Peter Moyo: Am back at work tomorrow, as court reinstates him... July 30, 2019 Video Rwanda scales up Ebola prevention measures July 30, 2019 Uganda Supreme Court: Parliamentarians cannot increase remuneration without Executive approval July 30, 2019 Peter Moyo: Am back at work tomorrow, as court reinstates him... July 30, 2019 Stats SA: 6.7mn South Africans jobless – here’s how it’s calculated July 30, 2019 Francis Anatogu: Nigeria needs to get export trade right to diversify... July 30, 2019