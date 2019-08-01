ECB’s continuation of dovish policy ‘not good news’: SocGen deputy CEO | Squawk Box Europe Philippe Heim says 10% of Societe Generale's global revenues are directly exposed to interest rates.... August 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter China’s donation of equipment to this East African country’s parliament goes missing International US stocks could go ‘haywire’ if Trump isn’t re-elected: Mark Mobius | Street Signs Asia International Intel CEO: Why we sold the smartphone modem business to Apple | Street Signs Asia International AXA CEO: Investment management business is ‘strategic’ for us | Squawk Box Europe International Low cost airlines tend to be resilient in a slowdown: AirAsia | Street Signs Asia International Still reasonable to expect another Fed cut later this year, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International Powell will be able to stand his ground, economist says | Capital Connection International Barclays ‘fully prepared’ for any Brexit outcome, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International Rakuten is set to roll out 5G networks in June 2020: CEO | Street Signs Asia Daily Newsletter Warren Buffett: This is the No. 1 mistake parents make when teaching kids about money International Airbus is in a pretty healthy position at the moment: CAPA | Capital Connection International L’Oreal CEO: ‘The makeup market has really slowed down in the US’ | Street Signs Europe Daily Newsletter There’s ‘plenty of room’ for Apple to grow: The Motley Fool | Street Signs Asia International Jury’s definitely out on Apple, investor says | Squawk Box Europe International We’re headed towards a de facto currency war: Nomura | Street Signs Asia International Our outlook is mixed, Credit Suisse CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International People drinking less but they drink much, much better, Campari CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International Tech still continues to face challenges from US-China trade war: Expert | Capital Connection International Seeing ‘solid evolution’ across global markets, BNP Paribas CFO says | Squawk Box Europe International Huawei could still face difficulty for the rest of the year: Analyst | Street Signs Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Mark Barnes resigns as CEO of SA’s Post Office August 1, 2019 China’s donation of equipment to this East African country’s parliament goes... August 1, 2019 Sisa Ngebulana on rebuilding Rebosis, brick by brick August 1, 2019 Portfolio Watch: Adorning your portfolio with luxury brands August 1, 2019 Rwanda shuts border near Goma after second case of Ebola fever... August 1, 2019 Video Sisa Ngebulana on rebuilding Rebosis, brick by brick August 1, 2019 Portfolio Watch: Adorning your portfolio with luxury brands August 1, 2019 Courteville Business Solutions’ Adebola Akindele on expansion plans, Africa free trade... August 1, 2019 Axa Mansard CFO: How to look at the half-year results August 1, 2019 Nigeria’s manufacturing index continues expansion in July August 1, 2019