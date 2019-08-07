Hard Brexit would push pressure back on German economy, strategist says | Street Signs Europe Christopher Peel, CIO of Tavistock Investments, discusses the European banking index.... August 7, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter Op-Ed: Has Trump misjudged China ? International Turkey remains a NATO ally despite S-400 procurement, Stoltenberg says | Squawk Box Europe International Continental CFO: Expect ‘sideways’ car production for 2020 | Squawk Box Europe International We’re underweight on Saudi Arabia in banking sector, expert says | Capital Connection International Lyft’s path to profitability under scrutiny as investors await earnings report | Street Signs Europe International ‘Absolutely no room’ for two different standards on 5G | Street Signs Asia International NATO’s Stoltenberg: We must address the rise of China’s military power | Squawk Box Europe International Brent drops to near 7-month lows | Capital Connection International Unlikely US and China will resolve tensions before 2020 election: Strategist | Capital Connection International Trump set a ‘time bomb’ on the US economy, says expert | Street Signs Asia International Discussing the impact of the trade war on gold prices | Street Signs Asia International China warns protests are pushing Hong Kong toward a ‘dangerous abyss’ | Squawk Box Europe International Germany has a ‘split economy,’ Commerzbank’s Kraemer says | Squawk Box Europe International A currency war normally has no winners, says investor | Street Signs Asia International Hong Kong protesters may have been pushed too far: Reyl Singapore | Street Signs Asia International Oil prices edge up as US-China trade tensions continue | Capital Connection International Tariff wall has impacted the US economy more than China: CEO | Capital Connection International Expecting RBA to cut twice more in the upcoming months: Economist | Capital Connection International Additional tariffs have relatively little impact on oil demand: IHS Markit | Squawk Box Europe International China could play the ‘long game’ when it comes to trade: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: Has Trump misjudged China ? August 7, 2019 Mpact CEO: Why China’s recycling policy changes are favourable for SA August 7, 2019 World Bank’s Hafez Ghanen on how to make agriculture profitable in... August 7, 2019 CBN’s OMO auction triggers bearish treasury bills, what can markets expect? August 7, 2019 Kenya seeks 150 billion shilling syndicated loan, what you need to... August 7, 2019 Video Mpact CEO: Why China’s recycling policy changes are favourable for SA August 7, 2019 World Bank’s Hafez Ghanen on how to make agriculture profitable in... August 7, 2019 CBN’s OMO auction triggers bearish treasury bills, what can markets expect? August 7, 2019 Business reacts to fin min Ncube’s half-year budget review statement August 7, 2019 NSE consumer goods index declines, what does this mean for equities? August 7, 2019