How data and AI can help tennis players win Wimbledon | The Edge CNBC’s Adam Reed goes behind the scenes at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships to discover how IBM use data from the matches to boost player performance.... August 20, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Workforces need creative skills to protect themselves from automation: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International The Tour de France’s tech transformation | The Edge International Boris Johnson is ‘toothless’ in his approach to the EU right now: Expert | Street Signs Europe International Companies perform better with diverse teams: Women Who Code | Street Signs Asia International A.I. and big data are among top skills for employers: LinkedIn | Capital Connection International Amazon, Facebook and Google testify on French digital tax | Squawk Box Europe International Italy’s PM faces no-confidence vote today | Capital Connection International Deutsche Post DHL CEO on e-commerce and the environment | CNBC Conversation International Deutsche Post DHL CEO: No-deal Brexit ‘not better for the UK or Europe’ | CNBC Conversation International Pearson CEO: A college education no longer ‘defines’ you for life | Street Signs Europe International The consumer is the only pillar holding the US economy up, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International How children in Singapore are learning to code | Squawk Box Asia International Smart tech and devices make learning personal for children: Principal | Capital Connection International No ‘scaremongering’ in UK’s Yellowhammer report: Gibraltar Chief Minister | Squawk Box Europe International Trump says US will not do business with Huawei | Capital Connection International Why does Thailand have so many coups? | CNBC Explains International Celebrity chef Nobu’s top picks for eating sushi | Squawk Box Europe International Schneider Electric exec: Cost of food tech ‘coming down dramatically’ | Street Signs Europe International Alibaba beats on Q1 revenue and earnings | Capital Connection International Domestically, Alibaba is in a good shape: BDA chairman says | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Why Steinhoff is barred from selling its shares in Tekkie Town August 20, 2019 How Ghana is cashing in on slave heritage tourism August 20, 2019 KAP Holdings CEO: Why we are excited about these acquisition plans August 20, 2019 Shoprite hurt by currency devaluations in Africa August 20, 2019 The potential of Blockchain technology in Rwanda August 20, 2019 Video Why Steinhoff is barred from selling its shares in Tekkie Town August 20, 2019 KAP Holdings CEO: Why we are excited about these acquisition plans August 20, 2019 Shoprite hurt by currency devaluations in Africa August 20, 2019 The potential of Blockchain technology in Rwanda August 20, 2019 Rwanda to celebrate the 15th edition of Kwita Izina August 20, 2019