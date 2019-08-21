Salvini is in a good position, economist says | Squawk Box Europe Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at Hermes Investment Management, discusses Italy's latest political crisis and what it means for the country's economy.... August 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Italy is likely to face early elections, expert says | Street Signs Europe International Why this fintech is offering funding to students from emerging markets | Squawk Box Europe International German industry supports EU on Brexit renegotiations, BDI director says | Squawk Box Europe International Salvini will benefit from the Italian crisis, academic says | Capital Connection International Global economy risks are rising, macro strategist says | Capital Connection International We did a careful pre-planning for Brexit: Wisetech CEO | Capital Connection International Xiaomi earnings miss expectations in tough market | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter Facebook, Twitter accuse China of running disinformation campaign against Hong Kong protesters International How Singapore is upskilling workers | Capital Connection International Workforces need creative skills to protect themselves from automation: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International How data and AI can help tennis players win Wimbledon | The Edge International The Tour de France’s tech transformation | The Edge International Boris Johnson is ‘toothless’ in his approach to the EU right now: Expert | Street Signs Europe International Companies perform better with diverse teams: Women Who Code | Street Signs Asia International A.I. and big data are among top skills for employers: LinkedIn | Capital Connection International Amazon, Facebook and Google testify on French digital tax | Squawk Box Europe International Italy’s PM faces no-confidence vote today | Capital Connection International Deutsche Post DHL CEO on e-commerce and the environment | CNBC Conversation International Deutsche Post DHL CEO: No-deal Brexit ‘not better for the UK or Europe’ | CNBC Conversation International Pearson CEO: A college education no longer ‘defines’ you for life | Street Signs Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: Progress in pest prevention offers hope for Africa’s food security August 21, 2019 South African headline consumer inflation slows to 4% in July, lowest... August 21, 2019 SEPLAT CEO Austin Avuru on the drivers behind strong H1 earnings August 21, 2019 Nigeria inaugurates ministers-designate: What development s will these appointments bring? August 21, 2019 What will US recession mean for African markets August 21, 2019 Video SEPLAT CEO Austin Avuru on the drivers behind strong H1 earnings August 21, 2019 Nigeria inaugurates ministers-designate: What development s will these appointments bring? August 21, 2019 What will US recession mean for African markets August 21, 2019 Why Avior’s Steph Erasmus is picking Netcare as his Hot Stock August 21, 2019 GECA to fund electricity output project: How can this benefit other... August 21, 2019