Seeing opportunity for increased mobility in Middle East, Circ CEO says | Capital Connection We're committed in delivering safe and affordable journeys to everyone, says Jaideep Dhanoa, co-founder and CEO, MENA at electric scooter company Circ.... August 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter Self-made millionaire: 6 biggest money lies young people need to stop telling themselves International Italy’s 5 Star, PD parties to meet president on government plan | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter Here’s how African footballers who play in Europe spend their money International Scandinavian Airlines CEO: Doing everything we can to reduce emissions | Squawk Box Europe International Very hard to look through the political noise, CIO says | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter WeWork’s valuation is probably a little overstated: Professor | Street Signs Asia International The government hasn’t lost control: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam | Street Signs Asia International Looking at tremendous improvement in Saudi budget deficit: HSBC Saudi Arabia | Capital Connection International Trump open to meeting with Iran’s Rouhani | Capital Connection International British PM Johnson prepared to take Brexit talks down to last minute | Capital Connection International Donald Trump: I have great respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping | Squawk Box Europe International Donald Trump: "Let’s make Iran rich again" | Squawk Box Europe International World leaders talk trade and tensions at the G-7 summit | Capital Connection International Saudi Arabia’s entertainment mega city Qiddiya hopes to boost tourism | Capital Connection International This is how Saudi Arabia plans to bump up tourism | Capital Connection International Iran’s Zarif makes a surprise appearance at G-7 | Capital Connection International Banning serial returners could be a bad move for marketers | Marketing Media Money Daily Newsletter How a not-for-profit charity is helping Apple and others to embrace renewables | Sustainable Energy International Should central banks be independent? | CNBC Explains International Italian lawmakers to establish new coalition | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts South Africa’s power utility Eskom may need more bailouts by the... August 28, 2019 Agriculture: Will it be SA’s economic saviour? August 28, 2019 Assessing the relationship between Nigeria’s judiciary & executive August 28, 2019 N208.6bn worth of T-Bills maturing today: Reviewing Nigerian markets August 28, 2019 NBA President Usoro on tackling sexual harassment in the workplace August 28, 2019 Video Agriculture: Will it be SA’s economic saviour? August 28, 2019 Assessing the relationship between Nigeria’s judiciary & executive August 28, 2019 N208.6bn worth of T-Bills maturing today: Reviewing Nigerian markets August 28, 2019 NBA President Usoro on tackling sexual harassment in the workplace August 28, 2019 Designer babies are already here: Here’s what you need to know August 28, 2019