No-deal Brexit is becoming more likely, expert says | Capital Connection Valentin Marinov, managing director and head of G-10 FX research at Credit Agricole, discusses Brexit.... September 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Brexit is probably just the beginning on October 31st, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Lebanon-Israel border quiet after clashes on Sunday | Capital Connection International UK Labour party pushing for legislation to avoid a no-deal Brexit | Capital Connection International Huawei eyes 5G contracts amid mounting pressure from the US | Squawk Box Europe International We would win a general election if one was called: Conservative MP | Squawk Box Europe International Difficult to bridge political and economic differences in Lebanon: Analyst | Capital Connection International L’Oreal offers personalized ad messages and products | Marketing Media Money International 2020 will be a very difficult year for investors: Bank of America | Street Signs Europe International German coalition parties suffer losses in regional elections, AfD gains ground | Squawk Box Europe International Five Star leader: We can go to snap election at any time in Italy | Squawk Box Europe International China presents a good opportunity for earnings growth: Investor | Street Signs Asia International No one is going to win in trade war, academic says | Capital Connection International ‘No rosy outlook’ for sales growth in Australia, says Harvey Norman Chair | Street Signs Asia International American billionaire Ray Dalio on the legacy he wants to leave behind | Managing Asia International Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio says idea meritocracy is top on his list of "Principles" | Managing Asia International Ray Dalio on how he was inspired to meditate from The Beatles | Managing Asia International Bridgewater founder on Singapore’s prospects amid the global headwinds | Managing Asia International L’Oreal’s augmented reality acquisition helps with online brand experience | Marketing Media Money International A slowdown is coming but we don’t anticipate a recession, strategist says | Street Signs Europe International Italy’s Luigi Di Maio: If this government is formed it needs to carry out reforms LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Kenya’s central bank has approved KCB Group’s acquisition of NBK September 3, 2019 South Africa’s GDP expands by 3.1% in Q2 September 3, 2019 Fortress CEO Steve Brown on Edcon exposure, how manufacturing weighed on... September 3, 2019 How Rwanda tea maintains quality despite climate change September 3, 2019 Rwanda, India seek to strengthen relations with partnerships in the ICT... September 3, 2019 Video Fortress CEO Steve Brown on Edcon exposure, how manufacturing weighed on... September 3, 2019 How Rwanda tea maintains quality despite climate change September 3, 2019 Rwanda, India seek to strengthen relations with partnerships in the ICT... September 3, 2019 John Deere’s new brand positioning September 3, 2019 Bidvest HEPS growth stays strong in weak economy September 3, 2019