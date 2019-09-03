Saudi Arabia names head of PIF as new Aramco chairman | Capital Connection CNBC's Dan Murphy reports.... September 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Sensible course of action for UK is another Brexit referendum: Lawmaker | Street Signs Europe International It’s a ‘fantasy’ that EU will renegotiate Brexit deal, British lawmaker says | Street Signs Europe International Lebanon still has resources available to adjust fiscal imbalances, expert says | Street Signs Europe International Boris Johnson is just focusing on winning an election: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International Brexit is probably just the beginning on October 31st, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Lebanon-Israel border quiet after clashes on Sunday | Capital Connection International UK Labour party pushing for legislation to avoid a no-deal Brexit | Capital Connection International Huawei eyes 5G contracts amid mounting pressure from the US | Squawk Box Europe International We would win a general election if one was called: Conservative MP | Squawk Box Europe International Difficult to bridge political and economic differences in Lebanon: Analyst | Capital Connection International No-deal Brexit is becoming more likely, expert says | Capital Connection International L’Oreal offers personalized ad messages and products | Marketing Media Money International 2020 will be a very difficult year for investors: Bank of America | Street Signs Europe International German coalition parties suffer losses in regional elections, AfD gains ground | Squawk Box Europe International Five Star leader: We can go to snap election at any time in Italy | Squawk Box Europe International China presents a good opportunity for earnings growth: Investor | Street Signs Asia International No one is going to win in trade war, academic says | Capital Connection International ‘No rosy outlook’ for sales growth in Australia, says Harvey Norman Chair | Street Signs Asia International American billionaire Ray Dalio on the legacy he wants to leave behind | Managing Asia International Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio says idea meritocracy is top on his list of "Principles" | Managing Asia LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Old Mutual on results, Zimbabwe & litigation September 3, 2019 Christmas manufacturers in China fear new tariffs September 3, 2019 SA recovers from Q1 GDP contraction: Has the SA economy turned... September 3, 2019 Could mineral prices hurt Rwanda’s revenue targets? September 3, 2019 Ethiopia’s Ethio to roll out 4G mobile money service in bid... September 3, 2019 Video Old Mutual on results, Zimbabwe & litigation September 3, 2019 Christmas manufacturers in China fear new tariffs September 3, 2019 SA recovers from Q1 GDP contraction: Has the SA economy turned... September 3, 2019 Could mineral prices hurt Rwanda’s revenue targets? September 3, 2019 Ethiopia’s Ethio to roll out 4G mobile money service in bid... September 3, 2019