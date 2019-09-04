There will be no consent for early election: Lord Adonis | Capital Connection Andrew Adonis, member of the U.K. House of Lords, discusses Brexit.... September 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter #WEFA19: Delivering the Promise of Africa’s Youth International No-deal Brexit back on the table if Johnson wins an election: analyst | Street Signs Europe International Asia is a global engine of growth, RDIF CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International RDIF CEO: There’s strong investor interest in Saudi Aramco | Squawk Box Europe International Hong Kong leader will announce withdrawal of extradition bill: Reports | Squawk Box Europe International No one knows what a no-deal Brexit will look like, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International Sensible course of action for UK is another Brexit referendum: Lawmaker | Street Signs Europe International It’s a ‘fantasy’ that EU will renegotiate Brexit deal, British lawmaker says | Street Signs Europe International Lebanon still has resources available to adjust fiscal imbalances, expert says | Street Signs Europe International Saudi Arabia names head of PIF as new Aramco chairman | Capital Connection International Boris Johnson is just focusing on winning an election: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International Brexit is probably just the beginning on October 31st, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Lebanon-Israel border quiet after clashes on Sunday | Capital Connection International UK Labour party pushing for legislation to avoid a no-deal Brexit | Capital Connection International Huawei eyes 5G contracts amid mounting pressure from the US | Squawk Box Europe International We would win a general election if one was called: Conservative MP | Squawk Box Europe International Difficult to bridge political and economic differences in Lebanon: Analyst | Capital Connection International No-deal Brexit is becoming more likely, expert says | Capital Connection International L’Oreal offers personalized ad messages and products | Marketing Media Money International 2020 will be a very difficult year for investors: Bank of America | Street Signs Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts #WEFA19: Delivering the Promise of Africa’s Youth September 4, 2019 DBSA Debate: Growing the Pipeline for Investable Infrastructure Projects in Africa September 4, 2019 Old Mutual Debate: The Future of Finance Services September 4, 2019 John Nkengasong of ACDS on mobilising resources to enhance public health... September 4, 2019 Albert Muchanga on how mutual tolerance is key in trade, xenophobia... September 4, 2019 Video DBSA Debate: Growing the Pipeline for Investable Infrastructure Projects in Africa September 4, 2019 Old Mutual Debate: The Future of Finance Services September 4, 2019 John Nkengasong of ACDS on mobilising resources to enhance public health... September 4, 2019 Albert Muchanga on how mutual tolerance is key in trade, xenophobia... September 4, 2019 Schneider Electric President Casper Herzberg on how the company is disrupted... September 4, 2019