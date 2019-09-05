Full interview with Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Lebanon’s challenges | Squawk Box Asia

In an exclusive interview with CNBC's Hadley Gamble, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri discussed the country's challenging economic situation, its place in the Middle East, the influence of Hezbollah and his commitment to stamp out corruption, amongst other issues. To read more from the interview, head to cnbc.com/lebanon/ • CNBC Transcript: Saad Hariri, Prime Minister of Lebanon https://cnb.cx/32u1Eyr • Lebanon prime minister promises to cut deficit and push ahead with reforms https://cnb.cx/2zReDhn • Hezbollah is not a problem that was made by Lebanon, says prime minister https://cnb.cx/32rwWpO...