Trade war negotiations could drag on for years, economist says | Squawk Box Europe Jinny Yan, chief China economist at ICBC Standard Bank, discusses the Chinese economy and the Sino-U.S. trade war.... September 16, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International We face a ‘period of uncertainty’ after attack on Saudi oil supply: Expert International Boris Johnson to meet EU officials in Luxembourg | Squawk Box Europe International Attack on Saudi Aramco a step up in geopolitical risk for region, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Geopolitical risk for oil has come back ‘in a big way’: Emirates NBD | Street Signs Asia International Finnish PM: We need to cooperate with the US for sustainable growth | Capital Connection International A look at how Apple is pricing its iPhone 11 series in China | Street Signs Asia International Geopolitical risk premium is the key question in Saudi attacks: Expert | Capital Connection International US believes Iran is responsible for attack on Saudi facilities | Capital Connection International On a sunny day this German factory runs on solar power | Sustainable Energy International Sunway’s Jeffrey Cheah reflects on his journey as a sustainable developer | Managing Asia Daily Newsletter Why is Louis Vuitton so expensive? | CNBC Explains International Smart Grids | Sustainable Energy International Full interview: Russian energy minister Alexander Novak International EU should refuse the development of Facebook’s libra; Bruno Le Maire | Squawk Box Europe International Expect euro weakness due to Brexit, followed by a 2020 rebound: Strategist | Capital Connection International Europe is resisting the global slowdown, former ECB president says | Squawk Box Europe International Cannot exclude possibility of a no-deal Brexit, EU’s Dombrovskis says | Squawk Box Europe International No-deal Brexit would improve living standards for consumers: JD Wetherspoon | Squawk Box Europe International EU ministers gather for informal Eurogroup meeting in Helsinki | Capital Connection International Oil market volatility should be limited for rest of the year: Russian energy minister LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts West African leaders pledge $1 bln to combat Islamist threat in... September 16, 2019 Benguela’s three major concerns over its Sasol investment September 16, 2019 Anticipated inflows could ease funding rates: A review of Nigeria’s fixed... September 16, 2019 MTN Nigeria plans 100 billion naira commercial paper September 16, 2019 2020 budget to reflect revenues and expenditure for Nigeria’s GOEs September 16, 2019 Video Benguela’s three major concerns over its Sasol investment September 16, 2019 Anticipated inflows could ease funding rates: A review of Nigeria’s fixed... September 16, 2019 MTN Nigeria plans 100 billion naira commercial paper September 16, 2019 2020 budget to reflect revenues and expenditure for Nigeria’s GOEs September 16, 2019 SA SME Fund: SA lags behind in venture capital investment, here’s... September 16, 2019