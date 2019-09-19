Airbus exec: Rivals like China’s Comac ‘don’t bring anything new’ | Street Signs Europe Christian Scherer, Airbus' chief commercial officer, discusses the competitive landscape of the aviation industry.... September 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Airbus exec: Tariffs could have ‘violent’ effect on US supply chain | Street Signs Europe International Why physical books still outsell e-books | CNBC Reports International Europe and its car industry stuck in the middle of the trade war: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe International Oil attack on Saudi Arabia points to highly sophisticated military, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Brands can’t eliminate — only manage — mobile web ad fraud, experts say | Marketing Media Money International Majority in Israel seems to want change, entrepreneur says | Capital Connection International Attack on Saudi shows the world ‘needs to move beyond oil’ | Street Signs Asia International Chinese government has the ability to drag out the trade war, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi oil minister says all capacity will be restored by end of September | Capital Connection International Attack on Saudi Arabia ‘caught us all by surprise’: Strategist | Street Signs Asia International Tread carefully with oil at the moment, macro strategist says | Capital Connection International Johnson says there’s still a good chance of a Brexit deal | Capital Connection International Delivery a ‘necessary evil’ for companies like Just Eat, Takeaway.com: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe International Trump says Saudi oil attacks won’t affect the US | Capital Connection International Would be difficult for Saudi Aramco to list now after oil attack, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi oil attack will definitely have an impact on buyers, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International We face a ‘period of uncertainty’ after attack on Saudi oil supply: Expert International Trade war negotiations could drag on for years, economist says | Squawk Box Europe International Boris Johnson to meet EU officials in Luxembourg | Squawk Box Europe International Attack on Saudi Aramco a step up in geopolitical risk for region, expert says | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts South Africa’s retail sales up 2% year-on-year in July September 18, 2019 How Tshwane plans to create jobs, increase investment September 18, 2019 Nirmala Juice Founder Motshaba Hlatshaneni outlines expansion plans September 18, 2019 How the digital shift can impact insurance sector value chain September 18, 2019 Cipla CEO Nevin Bradford on the growth of Uganda’s pharmaceutical industry September 18, 2019 Video How Tshwane plans to create jobs, increase investment September 18, 2019 Nirmala Juice Founder Motshaba Hlatshaneni outlines expansion plans September 18, 2019 How the digital shift can impact insurance sector value chain September 18, 2019 Cipla CEO Nevin Bradford on the growth of Uganda’s pharmaceutical industry September 18, 2019 Tracking wealth management trends in Kenya September 18, 2019