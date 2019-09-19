Confident that A.I. taxi drivers will be much safer in the future: WeRide CEO | Capital Connection Tony Han, co-founder and CEO at WeRide discusses the use of AI and tech in ride-hailing business.... September 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International The 5G debate is more about trust than technology: Ex-Australian trade minister | Street Signs Asia International Oil prices could move up to $75 bpd, analyst says | Capital Connection International Airbus exec: Tariffs could have ‘violent’ effect on US supply chain | Street Signs Europe International Airbus exec: Rivals like China’s Comac ‘don’t bring anything new’ | Street Signs Europe International Why physical books still outsell e-books | CNBC Reports International Europe and its car industry stuck in the middle of the trade war: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe International Oil attack on Saudi Arabia points to highly sophisticated military, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International Brands can’t eliminate — only manage — mobile web ad fraud, experts say | Marketing Media Money International Majority in Israel seems to want change, entrepreneur says | Capital Connection International Attack on Saudi shows the world ‘needs to move beyond oil’ | Street Signs Asia International Chinese government has the ability to drag out the trade war, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi oil minister says all capacity will be restored by end of September | Capital Connection International Attack on Saudi Arabia ‘caught us all by surprise’: Strategist | Street Signs Asia International Tread carefully with oil at the moment, macro strategist says | Capital Connection International Johnson says there’s still a good chance of a Brexit deal | Capital Connection International Delivery a ‘necessary evil’ for companies like Just Eat, Takeaway.com: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe International Trump says Saudi oil attacks won’t affect the US | Capital Connection International Would be difficult for Saudi Aramco to list now after oil attack, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi oil attack will definitely have an impact on buyers, expert says | Squawk Box Europe International We face a ‘period of uncertainty’ after attack on Saudi oil supply: Expert LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts SA MPC: Will rates remain unchanged? September 19, 2019 Uganda-Tanzania pipeline project hits a snag – how will this impact... September 19, 2019 Why this Nigerian entrepreneur chose to stay in South Africa despite... September 19, 2019 Jumia’s Sacha Poignonnec & basketballer Andre Iguodala on overcoming hurdles in... September 19, 2019 South Africa’s retail sales up 2% year-on-year in July September 18, 2019 Video SA MPC: Will rates remain unchanged? September 19, 2019 Uganda-Tanzania pipeline project hits a snag – how will this impact... September 19, 2019 Why this Nigerian entrepreneur chose to stay in South Africa despite... September 19, 2019 Jumia’s Sacha Poignonnec & basketballer Andre Iguodala on overcoming hurdles in... September 19, 2019 How Tshwane plans to create jobs, increase investment September 18, 2019