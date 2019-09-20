Business leaders must play greater role in societies: Singapore Minister | Singapore Summit

Business leaders must play a greater role to renew the social order of the countries they operate in, and revitalize the international system, said Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Sweet Keat in his keynote address at the Singapore Summit 2019. "Fundamentally, doing well and doing good need not be contradictory," Heng added.