Important to think long-term to plan for climate change: Singapore Minister | Singapore Summit

Leaders need to think long-term to address challenges such as climate change, which is an existential threat for Singapore. To that end, the Singapore government will spend an estimated $72 billion (S$100 billion) over the next few decades to mitigate rising sea levels. "If we start now, we have a chance of doing something within a hundred years, or at least 50 years if we need to accelerate the work," Heng said.