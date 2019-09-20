Inter-generational equity is critical to social compact, says Singapore Minister | Singapore Summit

As societies age, there is a growing intergenerational divide, Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Sweet Keat said in his keynote address at the Singapore Summit 2019. For example, many of the defined benefit pension plans are underfunded, as politicians have promised higher benefits over the years without raising contributions. Societies now face the hard choice of either cutting pension payouts, or increasing the tax burden on the working population, he said.