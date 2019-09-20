US economy doesn’t need any rate cuts, says billionaire investor Howard Marks | Squawk Box Asia

The U.S. economy doesn’t need any rate cuts, billionaire investor and Oaktree Capital’s co-chairman Howard Marks told CNBC, predicting there won’t be a recession for another two years. • CNBC Transcript: Howard Marks, Co-founder and Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management https://cnb.cx/2AzzMwW • US economy doesn't need any rate cuts, says billionaire investor Howard Marks https://cnb.cx/2AweRuH Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci #CNBC #USeconomy #OaktreeCapital #HowardMarks...