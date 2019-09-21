Digital currency is an issue that regulators have to grapple with: Goldman COO | Singapore Summit

While it is unlikely that the U.S. dollar will be replaced as the reserve currency, regulators have to address the issue of digital currency, John E Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Goldman Sachs Group said at the #SingaporeSummit. ------- Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...