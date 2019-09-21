Northeast Asia needs to learn from Southeast Asia, says Prof Kishore Mahbubani | Singapore Summit

Despite being richer than Southeast Asia, the countries in Northeast Asia have much to learn in politics and diplomatic relations. "When it comes to politics, Asean is way ahead of Northeast Asia. In fact, Asean is the second-most successful regional organization is the world after the European Union, in terms of delivering peace and prosperity," said Prof Kishore Mahbubani, Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore.