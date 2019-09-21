Politicians need the long-term view, says Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta | Singapore Summit

Leaders in the African continent need to have focus and long-term plans that "supersedes administrations and supersedes borders," which allow for sustainable development, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta said at the #SingaporeSummit. "What we are trying to do, for example within Kenya and the greater African region, is to try and create development plans and programs that stretch over a 50-year period, that hopefully are able to live beyond administrations," he said.