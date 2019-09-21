Portrayal of Africa in the media an obstacle to opportunities: Kenya President | Singapore Summit

The portrayal of Africa in the media has led to a "mental blockage" hindering investment in the continent, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta said at the #SingaporeSummit. "It is the imagery presented on TV of a continent of darkness, disease, hunger and poverty without taking into cognizance that Africa is rapidly transforming into one of the actually fastest-growing continents with a vibrant, young population," he said.