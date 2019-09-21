US needs to be more pragmatic in policymaking, says Chinese professor | Singapore Summit

Countries need to develop a level of "risk tolerance" in dealing with each other, says Prof Jia Qingguo, Professor, School of International Studies, Peking University, at the #SingaporeSummit. He also rejected the notion that the world is becoming bifurcated and hoped that the U.S. will be more pragmatic in policymaking. ------- Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...