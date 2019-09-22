China needs to study international rules to quicken reforms: Former PBOC Governor | Singapore Summit

Addressing concerns about China's economic policies such as intellectual property protection and state subsidies, the former Governor of the People's Bank of China Dr Zhou Xiaochuan said that reforms are ongoing. The President of the China Society for Finance and Banking also said that China needs to study the international rules carefully and understand the reforms the country can accelerate to ensure deeper participation in the global system.