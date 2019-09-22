Leaders need to look at talent in a gender-neutral manner: Former PepsiCo CEO | Singapore Summit

Describing the push for gender equality as "glacial", Indra K Nooyi, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo said that there are many talented women among the Generation X cohort but they are not being given opportunities. "People are putting on a diversity pair of glasses as opposed to 'the best talent' pair of glasses," she said. "People in power who are making the decisions on who should be moved up odd to stop thinking about quotas for women. "They should stop thinking that women are different. They should, in fact, be saying, how do I take the best people and move them to the top?"