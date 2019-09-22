RCEP is important for Southeast Asian countries in the face of protectionism | Singapore Summit

Trade agreements such as RCEP are important for Asean countries in the face of deglobalization, panelists at the #SingaporeSummit said. The panel comprising Mr Abdul Farid Alias, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Malayan Banking, former Indonesia Minister of Finance Dr Muhamad Chatib Basri, Dr Thitinan Pongsudhirak of the Chulalongkorn University and Cesar V Purisima, Former Secretary of Finance, Republic of the Philippines were talking about the digital and demographic trends in Asean, including the region's challenges.