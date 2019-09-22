Regulation needed to foster trust in digital economy: Singapore Minister | Singapore Summit

Regulation of the digital economy is essential not just for consumers but businesses too, Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran said at the #SingaporeSummit. "If we are not able to create an environment which fosters trust in the digital economic transaction and activity, the space for private sector activity in the digital economy will shrink, and it will not be able to grow as envisage," Mr Iswaran said.