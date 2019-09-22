Repatriation of refugees back to Myanmar hindered by fear: Myanmar Minister | Singapore Summit

Addressing the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, the country's Union Minister for the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations said that repatriation of refugees in Bangladesh has been hindered due to "people with different agendas." "The fact (the repatriation of refugees in Bangladesh back to Myanmar) has not happened is because there are people with different agendas in the (refugee) camps in Cox's Bazar," said Mr U Thaung Tun, who is also the National Security Adviser and Chairman of Myanmar Investment Commission. "How do we proceed in a situation where fear rules the day?" ------- Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...