Sustainability and profits need not be a zero-sum game: Jim Hagemann Snabe | Singapore Summit

Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens said businesses that harness technology to create sustainable solutions in the right way can be profitable. "I do not believe that the political environment right now will solve these (sustainable) problems, but if you take the power of global businesses, the innovation capabilities and you apply the technologies that we have today, we can actually show a path forward that is tremendously better than what we had," Snabe said. "47% of Siemens' total revenue today, for an €80 billion company, is associated with solving sustainable problems for our customers. It's a good business to be in."