Impeachment bid could affect public opinion next year, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier, discusses the latest political developments out of the U.S.... September 27, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International How architects are reducing reliance on air-con, even in 50-degree heat | The Edge International Watch Managing Asia’s full interview with Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio, part I. International Growing faster in Europe than any other part of the world: Google Cloud CEO | Street Signs Europe International These countries are benefitting from the US-China trade war | Street Signs Asia International Huawei launches its Mate 30 smartphone without Android apps | Squawk Box Europe International Markets are hoping for the trade negotiations to resume: Expert | Capital Connection International Whistleblower complaint claims White House tried to hide call records | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi tourism chairman: Focused on opening up Saudi Arabia to our guests | Capital Connection International Huawei’s Ren: We’re licensing the 5G tech exclusively to US firm | Capital Connection International Huawei CEO: Considering licensing the company’s 5G tech exclusively to a US firm | Squawk Box Europe International Brexit has turned UK into an emerging market environment, analyst says | Street Signs Europe International US may create rival to Huawei, tech giant’s founder says | Street Signs Europe International Ukraine’s leader thrust into spotlight amid Trump impeachment probe | Squawk Box Europe International Johnson faces furious scenes as Parliament returns from prorogation | Squawk Box Europe International Impeachment inquiry relevant to Asia, but more to the US market: Expert | Capital Connection International Former US ambassador sees 50% chance of Trump being impeached | Street Signs Asia International Geopolitical tensions became almost a standard part of the market: CEO | Capital Connection International Here’s how creative agency AKQA is hoping to save the Amazon rainforest | Marketing Media Money International Coffee with Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei International How a German start-up is helping add more renewables to the grid | Sustainable Energy LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: Lesotho’s Thabane keeps Parliament suspended to avoid vote September 27, 2019 Vodacom rAge expo kicks off at the Dome September 27, 2019 Hundreds of nerds descend to rAge for an adrenaline-filled three days... September 27, 2019 Ndlovu Youth Choir lands recording deal, plans album release September 27, 2019 What tourism means to Rwanda’s economy as nation celebrates World Tourism... September 27, 2019 Video Vodacom rAge expo kicks off at the Dome September 27, 2019 Hundreds of nerds descend to rAge for an adrenaline-filled three days... September 27, 2019 Ndlovu Youth Choir lands recording deal, plans album release September 27, 2019 What tourism means to Rwanda’s economy as nation celebrates World Tourism... September 27, 2019 Isanti Glass 1 buys Nampak’s glass business for R1.5bn September 27, 2019