How architects are reducing reliance on air-con, even in 50-degree heat | The Edge

The pressure is on globally for buildings to become more energy efficient and high performing, particularly in places like Dubai where reliance on air conditioning is higher due to extreme heat. CNBC's Dan Murphy meets with Gerard Evenden from globally renowned architecture firm, Foster + Partners who explained the innovative techniques protecting Dubai's 80 story Index Tower from the sun.