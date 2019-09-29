Inside the futuristic indoor farm that could revolutionize agriculture in the UAE | The Edge

With such extremely high temperatures it’s no surprise that around 80% of food in the United Arab Emirates imported, however Dubai-based business, Badia Farms is offering a high-tech food supply solution. Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...